The Third Democratic Presidential Debate

Ten candidates made the cut for the Third Democratic Presidential Debate and everyone was expecting some fireworks as all the frontrunners were finally on the stage together.
Eyewitness News Political Analysts David Yonki and Dr. David Sosar join Eyewitness News Morning Anchor Chris Langlois to break down the Thrid Democratic Debate.
