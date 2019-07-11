Police Officers Arrested for Sexual Assault
What do you do when the ones who are supposed to be protecting us from ‘bad guys’ find themselves on the wrong side of the law? That’s the dilemma facing residents of the Wyoming Valley who watched two police officers get arrested in recent months on charges of sexual assault for allegedly using their positions to force women into sex.
Eyewitness News Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick has been tracking these stories since they broke, and he’ll be following them all the way through their upcoming trials.
