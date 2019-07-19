School District Sends Threatening Letter to Parents | Monument with KKK Brick Removed from Public Square
Is a local school district going too far in its efforts to collect delinquent lunch payments from parents?
That’s the question officials at Wyoming Valley West are having to answer this week after outraged parents are responding to a letter they’ve received threatening to have their children taken away and placed in foster care if they don’t pay up on their past due balance.
And the Beehive Monument on Public Square was meant to showcase the best of Wilkes-Barre, but it became the centerpiece of controversy when a Ku Klux Klan group purchased a commemorative brick on the statue.
Did the city of Wilkes-Barre do the right thing by removing the monument in Public Square with a plaque purchased by a KKK group?
