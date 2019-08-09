James Olson: The Only Survivor of the George Banks Shooting Spree
Nearly 37-years ago, a Luzerne County man carried out one of the largest mass shootings in American history at the time.
In September of 1982, George Banks shot 13 people in a rampage in Wilkes-Barre. Only one of his victims, James Olson, survived.
Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes and Photographer Mark Albrecht had an opportunity to sit down with Olson to and talk about that harrowing experience.
