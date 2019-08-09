Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

James Olson: The Only Survivor of the George Banks Shooting Spree

Nearly 37-years ago, a Luzerne County man carried out one of the largest mass shootings in American history at the time.

In September of 1982, George Banks shot 13 people in a rampage in Wilkes-Barre. Only one of his victims, James Olson, survived.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes and Photographer Mark Albrecht had an opportunity to sit down with Olson to and talk about that harrowing experience.

