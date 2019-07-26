Fallout from the threatening letter to parents over lunch payments at Wyoming Valley West continues
Last week we asked if the Wyoming Valley West School District went too far when they sent out a threatening letter to parents to try and collect delinquent lunch payments? Today, I think it’s safe to say that the answer to that question is a resounding ‘yes’, as that letter has brought a storm of national attention down on the school district.
The person some say has become the face of the so-called “Lunch Letter Controversy” at Wyoming Valley West is speaking out.
Charles Coslett, the former solicitor for the school district handed in his resignation today before sitting down with our Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick for this exclusive interview.
