Analyzing the First Democratic Presidential Debates
The Presidential Primary Season has officially begun as 20 Democratic Candidates took the stage in Miami for the First Democratic Presidential Debate. On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, * Eyewitness News Anchor Chris Langlois sits down with Eyewitness News Political Analysts Dr. David Sosar, David Yonki, and Chris Cullen* to dissect the two nights of debates to determine who broke out, and who will see their Presidential Dreams fade away.
Email the show: podcast@pahomepage.com
Facebook: facebook.com/eyewitnessnewstv
Twitter: twitter.com/wbrewyou
Website: pahomepage.com