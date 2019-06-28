Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

Analyzing the First Democratic Presidential Debates

The Presidential Primary Season has officially begun as 20 Democratic Candidates took the stage in Miami for the First Democratic Presidential Debate. On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, * Eyewitness News Anchor Chris Langlois sits down with Eyewitness News Political Analysts Dr. David Sosar, David Yonki, and Chris Cullen* to dissect the two nights of debates to determine who broke out, and who will see their Presidential Dreams fade away.

