2019 Primary Election Preview
The general election isn’t until November, but many municipal races will be decided by the winners of next week’s primary elections. Eyewitness News is your Local Election Headquarters, and Andy Mehalshick is here to help us break down some of the notable races that could shape to future of our region for the next few years.
Interviews with Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George and challenger George Brown.
