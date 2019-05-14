Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

Thumb 1557852114 artwork

2019 Primary Election Preview

The general election isn’t until November, but many municipal races will be decided by the winners of next week’s primary elections. Eyewitness News is your Local Election Headquarters, and Andy Mehalshick is here to help us break down some of the notable races that could shape to future of our region for the next few years.

Interviews with Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George and challenger George Brown.

Email the show: podcast@pahomepage.com
Facebook: facebook.com/eyewitnessnewstv
Twitter: twitter.com/wbrewyou
Website: pahomepage.com

View All Episodes