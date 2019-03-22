Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Cold Case: Marise Chiverella | Community Comes Together for Walmart Greeter

On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we take a look at some new technology police are using to try and crack the 55-year-old murder of 9-year-old Marise Chiverella.

And a community came together to support a young man who was going to lose his job as a Walmart Greeter because of a disability. Now he has a new position, and thanks to a generous donation, a new wheelchair.

Cold Case: Marise Chiverella: 0:00 - 6:43
Community Comes Together for Walmart Greeter: 6:56 - 13:13

