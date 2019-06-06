Tornadoes in NEPA
A year ago next week an EF-2 tornado tore through Wilkes-Barre Township, leveling several businesses and causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Last week, two tornadoes touched down in Lackawanna County, confirming a new reality for folks in Northeastern Pennsylvania. We’re now going to have to accept that tornadoes are becoming a frequent event in our lives.
On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we speak with Meteorologist Stefano Dipietro about this uptick of tornado activity in NEPA.
