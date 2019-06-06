Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

Tornadoes in NEPA

Tornadoes in NEPA

A year ago next week an EF-2 tornado tore through Wilkes-Barre Township, leveling several businesses and causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Last week, two tornadoes touched down in Lackawanna County, confirming a new reality for folks in Northeastern Pennsylvania. We’re now going to have to accept that tornadoes are becoming a frequent event in our lives.

On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we speak with Meteorologist Stefano Dipietro about this uptick of tornado activity in NEPA.

