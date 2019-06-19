Auditing the Pennsylvania State Police Instant Background Check System

In October of last year, a man walked into a synagogue in Pittsburgh with a semi-automatic rifle and killed eleven people. Last weekend there were 19 separate shootings in Philadelphia, including a deadly one at a graduation party where six people were shot. Four people in Bradford County were also killed over the weekend in what police are treating as a murder-suicide.

Stories like these have become commonplace across the country, prompting some lawmakers to push for increased background checks for the purchase of firearms.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced that he will be conducting an audit on the PA State Police Firearms Instant Background Check System, or PICS, which provides quick access to background records to determine if an individual is eligible to buy a firearm or obtain a license to carry a firearm.

Eyewitness News Podcast Producer Ron Williams was on a conference call with the Auditor General today as he made the announcement and answered questions concerning the motivation behind and approach to what will certainly be a closely watched report.

