Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Primary Election Special: City Council & Controller Debate

Eyewitness News is your Local Election Headquarters and with the Pennsylvania Primaries less than a week away, we're bringing you a special episode of the podcast this week.

We’re going to take you to a debate moderated by Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick featuring some of the candidates running for Wilkes-Barre city council and county controller that was held at King’s College.

Enjoy and be sure to get out and vote this coming Tuesday, May 21st.

*There were a few moments we weren't able to capture during the debate.

