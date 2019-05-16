Primary Election Special: City Council & Controller Debate
Eyewitness News is your Local Election Headquarters and with the Pennsylvania Primaries less than a week away, we're bringing you a special episode of the podcast this week.
We’re going to take you to a debate moderated by Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick featuring some of the candidates running for Wilkes-Barre city council and county controller that was held at King’s College.
Enjoy and be sure to get out and vote this coming Tuesday, May 21st.
*There were a few moments we weren't able to capture during the debate.
