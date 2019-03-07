Special Election Controversy | High School and College Basketball Playoffs
On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we take a look at the controversy brewing in the race for the State House Seat in the 114th District after some old Facebook posts emerge just days before the Special Election with Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick.
Then we get a breakdown of the upcoming High School and College Basketball playoffs with Sports Director A.J. Donatoni.
Special Election Controversy: 0:00 - 6:47 High School & College Playoffs: 7:05 - 13:22
