Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

Thumb 1551977349 artwork

Special Election Controversy | High School and College Basketball Playoffs

On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we take a look at the controversy brewing in the race for the State House Seat in the 114th District after some old Facebook posts emerge just days before the Special Election with Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick.

Then we get a breakdown of the upcoming High School and College Basketball playoffs with Sports Director A.J. Donatoni.

Special Election Controversy: 0:00 - 6:47 High School & College Playoffs: 7:05 - 13:22

Email the show: podcast@pahomepage.com
Facebook: facebook.com/eyewitnessnewstv
Twitter: twitter.com/wbrewyou
Website: pahomepage.com

View All Episodes