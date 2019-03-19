Wilkes-Barre Shootings Investigation | Vietnam Nurse Carol Ann Drazba
On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we check in on the investigation into a series of shootings in Wilkes-Barre in late February.
Then we hear the story of Carol Ann Drazba, a woman from Lackawanna County who volunteered to serve as a nurse during the Vietnam War.
Wilkes-Barre Shootings: 0:00 - 6:50
Carol Ann Drazba: 7:00 - 13:45
Email the show: podcast@pahomepage.com
Facebook: facebook.com/eyewitnessnewstv
Twitter: twitter.com/wbrewyou
Website: pahomepage.com