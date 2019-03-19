Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

Thumb 1553004811 artwork

Wilkes-Barre Shootings Investigation | Vietnam Nurse Carol Ann Drazba

On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we check in on the investigation into a series of shootings in Wilkes-Barre in late February.

Then we hear the story of Carol Ann Drazba, a woman from Lackawanna County who volunteered to serve as a nurse during the Vietnam War.

Wilkes-Barre Shootings: 0:00 - 6:50
Carol Ann Drazba: 7:00 - 13:45

Email the show: podcast@pahomepage.com
Facebook: facebook.com/eyewitnessnewstv
Twitter: twitter.com/wbrewyou
Website: pahomepage.com

View All Episodes