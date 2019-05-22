Primary Elections 2019 | One-on-One Interview with President Trump
On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we sit down with Political Analyst Dr. David Sosar to take a look at what the results of the 2019 Primary Elections could mean for NEPA.
And then, following a rally on behalf of Rep. Fred Keller, who was locked in a heated special election battle with Marc Friedenberg for the 12th District Congressional seat, Eyewitness News Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with President Donald Trump about the issues concerning residents of Pennsylvania.
From the opioid crisis and healthcare to jobs and immigration, the President addressed the topics that are concerning Pennsylvanians as the race for 2020 begins to heat up.
Primary Elections: 0:00 - 7:53
Interview with President Trump: 8:00 - 12:40
