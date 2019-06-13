Eyewitness News Podcast

Eyewitness News Anchor, Nick Toma has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.

Join Nick each week for an in-depth discussion of the top headlines from Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania, as well as issues near and dear to his heart (baseball and music).

Have a topic or question for Nick? Email the show, podcast@pahomepage.com

Wilkes University Active Shooter Training

20 years ago this past April, the nation was stunned when two teenagers in Columbine, Colorado waged a full-scale attack on their school, killing 13 people and wounding 2 dozen more. Since then it’s estimated that over 187,000 students have experienced a school shooting.

It’s a statistic that has unfortunately forced schools into having an action plan in place should the unthinkable happen on their campus.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes spent an afternoon observing one such training seminar at Wilkes University, and he joins us to tell us what he’s learned about what schools are doing to prepare for and perhaps prevent these events.

