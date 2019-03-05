The Saga of Shawn Christy | Family Treating Autism with Medical Marijuana
On this episode of the Eyewitness News Podcast, we look back on the Saga of Shawn Christy as his trial approaches. And then we check in on the progress of a family that is using medical marijuana to treat autism in their two children.
The Saga of Shawn Christy: 0:00 - 7:02 Treating Autism with Medical Marijuana : 7:10 - 11:42
Email the show: podcast@pahomepage.com Facebook: facebook.com/eyewitnessnewstv Twitter: twitter.com/wbrewyou Website: pahomepage.com